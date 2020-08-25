City of La Mesa Rental Assistance



Households Eligible (all must be true):

Rent payment must be for a property located within City limits. Must have a written lease with verifiable address. Adult tenants (18 years or older) need to be named on the lease agreement. Total household income (all persons over 18 years old) within the past 30-days must be at or below the Annual Income Limits below. Households experiencing loss of income directly related to COVID-19. Must have documented job loss, lay off, reduced hours or wage reduction; or COVID-19 positive, or caring for someone who is COVID-19 positive; or Business closure (temporary or permanent) due to COVID-19.

Which Households are NOT Eligible:

Households receiving other government-based rental assistance (including Tenant-Based Vouchers, Housing Choice Vouchers, Project Based Voucher projects).

Must not be facing current eviction/foreclosure proceedings for issues other than non-payment of rent from March 1 to the present.

If rent is past due prior to March 1, 2020.

Households residing in Public Housing.

Financial Assistance Provided:

One (1) to Three (3) months of rental payment assistance

Assistance may cover past due balance for rent beginning no earlier March 1, 2020

Maximum Amounts; Rent: Up to $2,500 per month to cover past due rent from March 1 onward related to COVID-19. Applicants may qualify one (1) to three (3) months of assistance for rent for a maximum amount of $5,000.

Payments will be made directly to landlord on behalf of household (with household verification).

FAMILY SIZE 80% of AMI Low Income 50% of AMI Very Low Income Extremely Low Income 1 64,700 40,450 24,300 2 73,950 46,200 27,750 3 83,200 52,000 31,200 4 92,400 57,750 34,650 5 99,800 62,400 37,450 6 107,200 67,000 40,200 7 114,600 71,650 43,000 8 122,000 76,250 45,750

Important Dates:

Application Period: 8/31/2020 (8:00 a.m.) – 9/4/2020 (Midnight)

Application Review Period: 9/7/2020 – 10/15/2020

Grant Award Period: 9/7/2020 – 10/30/2020 (Rolling Basis)

Applications:

Preferred Method: Submit application online here

Alternate Option: In-person applications can be submitted at 333 E Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 from 8am – 3pm on a first come first serve basis. Submissions accepted 8/31/2020 through 9/4/2020.

Free Webinar with more info on 8/27/2020 from 12pm-1pm; join here

For questions, please e-mail lamesarentalassistance@gmail.com or call 619-430-0032