City of La Mesa Rental Assistance

Households Eligible (all must be true):
- Rent payment must be for a property located within City limits.
- Must have a written lease with verifiable address. Adult tenants (18 years or older) need to be named on the lease agreement.
- Total household income (all persons over 18 years old) within the past 30-days must be at or below the Annual Income Limits below.
- Households experiencing loss of income directly related to COVID-19.
- Must have documented job loss, lay off, reduced hours or wage reduction; or
- COVID-19 positive, or caring for someone who is COVID-19 positive; or
- Business closure (temporary or permanent) due to COVID-19.
Which Households are NOT Eligible:
- Households receiving other government-based rental assistance (including Tenant-Based Vouchers, Housing Choice Vouchers, Project Based Voucher projects).
- Must not be facing current eviction/foreclosure proceedings for issues other than non-payment of rent from March 1 to the present.
- If rent is past due prior to March 1, 2020.
- Households residing in Public Housing.
Financial Assistance Provided:
- One (1) to Three (3) months of rental payment assistance
- Assistance may cover past due balance for rent beginning no earlier March 1, 2020
- Maximum Amounts;
- Rent: Up to $2,500 per month to cover past due rent from March 1 onward related to COVID-19. Applicants may qualify one (1) to three (3) months of assistance for rent for a maximum amount of $5,000.
- Payments will be made directly to landlord on behalf of household (with household verification).
|FAMILY SIZE
|80% of AMI Low Income
|50% of AMI Very Low Income
|Extremely Low Income
|1
|64,700
|40,450
|24,300
|2
|73,950
|46,200
|27,750
|3
|83,200
|52,000
|31,200
|4
|92,400
|57,750
|34,650
|5
|99,800
|62,400
|37,450
|6
|107,200
|67,000
|40,200
|7
|114,600
|71,650
|43,000
|8
|122,000
|76,250
|45,750
Important Dates:
Application Period: 8/31/2020 (8:00 a.m.) – 9/4/2020 (Midnight)
Application Review Period: 9/7/2020 – 10/15/2020
Grant Award Period: 9/7/2020 – 10/30/2020 (Rolling Basis)
Applications:
Preferred Method: Submit application online here
Alternate Option: In-person applications can be submitted at 333 E Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 from 8am – 3pm on a first come first serve basis. Submissions accepted 8/31/2020 through 9/4/2020.
Free Webinar with more info on 8/27/2020 from 12pm-1pm; join here
For questions, please e-mail lamesarentalassistance@gmail.com or call 619-430-0032